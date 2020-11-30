Browns’ Callie Brownson makes history as first female to coach an NFL position group

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson made history in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With Browns tight end coach Drew Petzing out on paternity leave, Brownson became the first woman to coach an NFL position group during a regular-season game.
Brownson served as interim tight end coach for the Browns’ 27-25 win over the Jaguars.
Brownson also made history earlier this season when she was part of the first NFL game to have a female coach on both sidelines and a female official.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski hired Brownson as chief of staff in January.
