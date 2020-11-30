Chipotle to open 2 drive-thru locations in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chipotle Mexican Grill announced plans to open two new unique restaurant locations in Northeast Ohio.
Both restaurants will feature a “Chipotlane”, a drive-thru pickup lane that will allow customers to receive their orders without ever having to leave the car.
The new Mentor Chipotle is located a 7787 Reynolds Road and opens on Monday.
The second locations will be at 7020 Aurora Road in Aurora and is scheduled to be open by the end of 2020.
The new restaurants will both serve customers in their dining areas with limited seating and heightened health safety protocols, while also accepting takeout, mobile, and delivery orders.
