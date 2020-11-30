30 deaths, an additional 6,631 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours; thousands of tests still under review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 6,429 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 421,063 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave an update on the state’s hospital capacity and the response in the fight against the coronavirus during an afternoon briefing on Monday.
The 24-hour increase of 6,631 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
The Ohio Department of Health said thousands of test results are still under review. The actual total case number is expected to be much higher because a review usually confirms a positive coronavirus infection.
Additionally, 30 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 22,692 total cases and 420 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 26,864 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 4,682 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
