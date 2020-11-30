Driver fled from scene after fatally striking motorcyclist, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are on the lookout for a driver suspected of leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run accident in Cleveland.
Crash investigators say a 58-year-old man was traveling east on his motorcycle along Lakeshore Boulevard on Sunday night when a Ford Fusion driving in the opposite direction turned near the East 156th Street intersection into the path of the Harley Davidson operator and hitting him.
Paramedics responded and took the motorcyclist, who has not yet been publicly identified, to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.
According to police, the driver of the Ford fled on foot.
Cleveland’s Accident Investigation Unit is continuing to follow leads on the crash.
