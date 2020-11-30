FIRST ALERT DAYS: Rain and wind today then heavy snow and wind tonight through tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Buckle up for a wild ride the next few days. Low pressure is sitting over West Virginia this morning and deepening. It will track east of us into central New york by this evening. It’s rain for the majority of the area today. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon. A windy day out of the north at 15-25 mph. As colder air wraps in, look for the rain to change to snow this afternoon in western Ohio. The transition from rain to snow will track east. Everyone will eventually change to all snow tonight. A strong northwest wind sets up with gusts to 40 mph at times. Conditions go downhill in a hurry once the change to snow happens. Over 6 inches of snow is possible by 7 a.m. tomorrow. Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees. Tuesday morning will have true winter storm characteristics. Additional snow accumulation is likely during the day tomorrow.