Man wanted by Lorain County Sheriff for Circle K tobacco theft in Sheffield Township

SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this man?
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said he is wanted for stealing from the Circle K at 4819 Broadway Avenue in Sheffield Township at 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 18.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect walked behind the counter while the clerk was stocking the shelves and “helped himself” to a box of Black and Milds along with three Backwoods Russian Creme Cigars.
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office shared the following photos of the suspect and the black older model Ford Explorer he drove off in:
Call Lt. Vansant at 440-329-3880 if you can identify him or have any other information on this theft.
Tipsters can stay anonymous.
