Man wanted by Willoughby Police for Game Stop theft

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police are asking for help with identifying the man accused of stealing from Game Stop on Nov. 14.
Police said, “we were happy to see that the suspect refused to wear his PPE for a brief time, revealing his face to surveillance cameras.”
The suspect was described as approximately 6′1″ and was seen driving a red sedan in the Target parking lot.
Willoughby Police shared the following surveillance photos of the suspected thief:
Call the Willoughby Detective Bureau at 440-953-4212 in reference to case #20-26262 if you can identify him.
