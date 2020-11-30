Mansfield officers seize over $40,000 in narcotics from accused drug trafficker

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant executed by the METRICH Enforcement Unit, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Allied Special Operation Response Team lead to seizing thousands of dollars worth of evidence from an accused drug trafficker on Nov. 30.
METRICH, for Metro-Richland County, is a ten-county decentralized task force that aims to reduce “the availability of illegal drugs and weapons through proactive enforcement efforts.”
Lt. Jason Bammann said the search warrants were executed at two residents in the 290 block of Grace Street in Mansfield.
Detectives seized over nine ounces of crack cocaine, over 300 suspected Percocet pills, other miscellaneous drugs with a combined street value total of over $40,000, according to Lt. Bammann.
Lt. Bammann said detectives also seized a loaded 40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun along with $14,669 in cash in addition to “a large amount” of stolen property.
METRICH said 41-year-old Danny L. Brown was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in Schedule II narcotics, possession of Schedule II narcotics, and weapons under disability.
METRICH Commander Lt. Jason Bammann said, “it was the tips received from the community, the daily work from detectives, and the collaboration between METRICH and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department that ultimately removed a career criminal from the streets of our community. The METRICH Enforcement Unit will continue to seek those that pollute our streets with narcotics and Lt. Bammann encourages all citizens to continue reporting suspected drug activity.”
You can send in your tips by calling the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728.
