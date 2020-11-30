Myles Garrett on track to come off COVID-19 list this week for the Browns

He’s going to need to make a few more this week. The Browns are headed to Tennessee to take on the Titans, their toughest test since their matchup with the Steelers in mid-October. Like the Browns, the Titans are 8-3. And like the Browns, the Titans rely on the run. Derrick Henry continues to lead the NFL in rushing with 1,257 yards after rushing for 178 in a blowout win over the Colts on Sunday.