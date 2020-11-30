Myles Garrett on track to come off COVID-19 list this week for the Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns’ defense should be getting a big boost this week, as Myles Garrett is on track to come off the reserve/Covid-19 list on Wednesday.
Garrett missed the past two games, and while the Browns won them both, life is a lot easier with the Defensive Player of the Year-candidate.
“I think the guys get a big boost when they see #95 out there with them,” Stefanski said. “That’s just based on how productive he’s been for us, all the game-changing plays he’s made for us this season.”
He’s going to need to make a few more this week. The Browns are headed to Tennessee to take on the Titans, their toughest test since their matchup with the Steelers in mid-October. Like the Browns, the Titans are 8-3. And like the Browns, the Titans rely on the run. Derrick Henry continues to lead the NFL in rushing with 1,257 yards after rushing for 178 in a blowout win over the Colts on Sunday.
“It is gonna be a big challenge,” Stefanski said. “We gotta make sure that we’re ‘gap-sound’, number one. You have to defeat blocks versus a team like this, and you gotta gang-tackle. Just understanding how this team plays, and seeing them over the years, it does present a big challenge for us.”
The Browns gave up 128 yards rushing to James Robinson on Sunday but still managed to hold off the Jaguars in a 27-25 win.
After the game, some of the Browns said they don’t feel like they’ve played their best football yet.
Their head coach agrees.
“I don’t think I’ve coached my best,” Stefanski said. “I think as a staff, we can do a better job. I know I can do a better job. That is the ideal here, to be ascending in the second half of the season. I mention ‘December football’. That’s when you want to start playing your best football.”
