3 new deaths, child among 165 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were three COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 157 citywide.
Officials also said there were 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city as of Nov. 30, which brings the total cumulative to 11,676 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 5 years old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Eighteen cases were transferred when health officials learned the individuals were not from Cleveland.
As of Nov. 30, there are 398,371 confirmed cases and 6,009 fatalities throughout Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were 30 deaths and an additional 6,631 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours with thousands of tests still under review.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
