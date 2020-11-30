Northern Ohio hospital orders refrigerated truck to serve as extra morgue space

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hospital in northern Ohio recently ordered a refrigerated truck to serve as extra morgue space, according to Dr. Andy Thomas, as COVID-19 ICU admissions continue to climb throughout the state.
Dr. Thomas, of the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, made the remarks on Monday during a briefing with Gov. Mike DeWine.
Neither Gov. DeWine nor Dr. Thomas identified the hospital that acquired the truck.
Monday’s briefing came as Ohio surpassed a grim threshold of over 5,000 individuals currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.
“There are a lot of concerns about ICU capacity. More hospitals are voicing concerns about their ability to manage so many ICU patients,” Dr. Thomas said. “One of every three people on a ventilator has COVID. They’ll crowd out other people who need that care if the numbers continue to rise.”
Dr. Thomas suggested that any individuals who attended or Thanksgiving gathering or traveled for the holiday consider isolating to ensure they do not spread COVID-19 to others in case they are asymptomatic.
As of Monday, the Department of Health said 6,429 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 421,063 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
