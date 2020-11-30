Ohio attorney general leads push for extension in federal CARES Act funding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general is at the front of a coalition of officials from across the country urging Congress to extend the CARES Act funding through the end of 2021.

Currently, more than $2 trillion distributed to states through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Act must be used by Dec. 30, 2020 because of restrictions placed on the funding.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost penned the letter with Iowa Attorney General Tim Miller, which has now been signed by attorneys generals of 43 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories.