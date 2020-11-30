Ohio registered nurses in high demand

CLEVELAND, Ohio -If you are a nurse in northeast Ohio, chances are your phone is ringing all the time.
Due to the record breaking numbers from the current COVID 19 surge, the medical community nationwide is getting hit hard.
The storyline is no different in Ohio, and Cleveland Naushay Adams of EduCare Medical Staffing says the demand for nurses is real.
“During this pandemic, that rates have increased drastically for the need of nursing,” said Adams.
Realistically all this has caused officials like Adams to double the amount of money she would normally have to pay out for nurses.
Naushad Adams believes all this is because most hospitals and long care facilities don’t have enough qualified staff on hand for various reasons, which all point toward COVID 19.
“A lot of people are going down because of the COVID and they are scared because of their families. So some people are cutting back. Not working at all…so yeah, the need is great”, Adams stated.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for registered nurses is expected to grow by 12% in 2028, compared to 7% growth across all occupations. Similarly, the need for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) is projected to grow by 11% and nursing assistants by 9% over the same period.
Naushad Adams is Edu Care’s CEO, and she doesn’t anticipate the demand for nurses easing up anytime soon.
“I have a staff of about a hundred nurses, it has increased drastically, and I’m open to taking on as many temporary employees as I can handle,” proudly stated Adams.
