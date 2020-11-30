Playhouse Square expects Broadway Series will return in fall 2021

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The KeyBank Broadway Series is likely to return in fall 2021, a year and a half after performances stopped at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Based on what we know today about the state of the virus, the hopeful news regarding a vaccine and the status of the touring industry, we anticipate that Broadway will return to our stages in the fall of 2021,” Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci said.
Vernaci said the reopening date takes into account that once gatherings are allowed again, productions will have to take time to rehearse and plan touring logistics.
Playhouse Square has canceled or postponed 680 performances since Ohio enacted a ban on mass gatherings on March 13.
Jesus Christ Superstar was the last show performed before the shutdown.
