Republic Services suspends trash collection Tuesday due to snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a press release, Republic Services announced that they are suspending trash collection for Tuesday in the Cleveland-Elyria service area due to the winter storm.
The company stated that it took a precautionary safety measure for employees and will help ensure that the Ohio Department of Transportation can maintain the roads.
Service is expected to resume on Wednesday. Trash collections for the remainder of the week will be on a one-day delayed schedule. Residents are asked to leave their garbage and recycling carts on the curb until collections have resumed and been completed.
