RTA holiday trains now rolling (gallery)

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Keep an eye out for some holiday spirit the next time you’re moving about town.
Greater Cleveland RTA’s holiday trains are now rolling through Dec. 31.
Two heavy rail cars on the Red Line and one light rail car on the Blue and Green lines are all decked out with custom lights, hand painted windows and other seasonal decorations.
“2020 has been hard on everyone, and we’re hoping that the holiday trains leave it a little brighter,” Rail Equipment Manager Casey Blaze said.
Make sure you’re wearing a mask when you board these festive trains.
