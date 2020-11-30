Schools close throughout Northeast Ohio in preparation for 5-12+ inches of snowfall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As we get ready to see 5-12+ inches of snowfall pile up from Monday night through Wednesday morning, schools throughout Northeast Ohio are closing on Tuesday.
Cuyahoga
- Assumption Academy: Closed Tuesday
- Cleveland Institute of Art: Closed Tuesday
- Cuyahoga Valley Career Center: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- CVCC Adult ED: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- St. Albert The Great Elem: Closed Monday and Tuesday
- St. John Lutheran Elem - Cleveland: Closed Monday and Tuesday
- St. Michael Elem - Independence: Closed Tuesday
Erie
- Edison Local SD: Closed Tuesday
Huron
- Monroeville Local SD: Closed Tuesday; All instruction will be done virtually on Tuesday
- New London Local SD: Closed Monday and Tuesday
- Norwalk City SD: Closed Tuesday
Lorain
- Amherst Ex Village SD: Closed Tuesday
- Avon Lake City SD: Closed Monday and Tuesday
- Columbia Local SD: Closed Tuesday
- Elyria Catholic High: Closed Tuesday
- Lorain Preparatory Academy: Closed Tuesday
- Midview Local SD: Closed Monday and Tuesday
- North Ridgeville City SD: Closed Tuesday
- Open Door Christian Schools: Closed Tuesday
- St. Jude Elem: Closed Monday and Tuesday
- St. Mary Elem - Elyria: Closed Tuesday
- The Lorain County Early Learning Center: Closed Tuesday
Medina
- Northside Christian Academy: Closed Monday and Tuesday
- Northside Christian Pre: Closed Monday and Tuesday
Portage
- Valley Christian Academy Elementary: Closed Tuesday
Summit
- Chapel Hill Christian North Elementary: Closed through Wednesday
- Chapel Hill Christian South: Closed through Wednesday
- Copley-Fairlawn City SD: Closed Tuesday
- Cornerstone Comm School: Closed Tuesday
- Norton City SD: Closed Tuesday
- Portage Lakes JVSD: Closed Tuesday
- Revere Local SD: Closed Monday and Tuesday
- Tallmadge City SD: Closed Tuesday
