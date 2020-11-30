Schools close throughout Northeast Ohio in preparation for 5-12+ inches of snowfall

By Rachel Vadaj | November 30, 2020 at 8:56 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 9:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As we get ready to see 5-12+ inches of snowfall pile up from Monday night through Wednesday morning, schools throughout Northeast Ohio are closing on Tuesday.

Cuyahoga

  • Assumption Academy: Closed Tuesday
  • Cleveland Institute of Art: Closed Tuesday
  • Cuyahoga Valley Career Center: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • CVCC Adult ED: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • St. Albert The Great Elem: Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • St. John Lutheran Elem - Cleveland: Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • St. Michael Elem - Independence: Closed Tuesday

Erie

  • Edison Local SD: Closed Tuesday

Huron

  • Monroeville Local SD: Closed Tuesday; All instruction will be done virtually on Tuesday
  • New London Local SD: Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Norwalk City SD: Closed Tuesday

Lorain

  • Amherst Ex Village SD: Closed Tuesday
  • Avon Lake City SD: Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Columbia Local SD: Closed Tuesday
  • Elyria Catholic High: Closed Tuesday
  • Lorain Preparatory Academy: Closed Tuesday
  • Midview Local SD: Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • North Ridgeville City SD: Closed Tuesday
  • Open Door Christian Schools: Closed Tuesday
  • St. Jude Elem: Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • St. Mary Elem - Elyria: Closed Tuesday
  • The Lorain County Early Learning Center: Closed Tuesday

Medina

  • Northside Christian Academy: Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Northside Christian Pre: Closed Monday and Tuesday

Portage

  • Valley Christian Academy Elementary: Closed Tuesday

Summit

  • Chapel Hill Christian North Elementary: Closed through Wednesday
  • Chapel Hill Christian South: Closed through Wednesday
  • Copley-Fairlawn City SD: Closed Tuesday
  • Cornerstone Comm School: Closed Tuesday
  • Norton City SD: Closed Tuesday
  • Portage Lakes JVSD: Closed Tuesday
  • Revere Local SD: Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Tallmadge City SD: Closed Tuesday

