String of robberies in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Akron were called to five robberies across the city between Friday evening and Sunday morning, according to a Akron police press release.
The first robbery occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Crosby Street. The victim said he met a man after making arrangements via Facebook to sell him a phone.
When the victim got into the suspect’s car, a third man, who was sitting in the back seat, produce a handgun, and a struggle ensued, according to police.
The victim was able to escape the car unharmed, but the suspects drove away with his cell phone.
Police believe that the driver is Jimmier McCully, 19. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The man in the backseat is as yet unidentified. Police say he is between 18 and 24 years old.
The second robbery happened less than a hour later in the 800 block of Rocky Brook Drive, according to police.
This time the victim was sitting in his car outside his apartment when two men approached his car, produced a handgun, and demanded money. They fled the scene with his cell phone and some cash.
Police say these suspects were between 5 foot seven inches and 5 foot 11 inches tall. They wore black or dark colored sweatshirts. One suspect had medium length locs, according to the police.
In the early morning hours on Saturday, Akron officers responded to a third incident, according to the release. This time it was a break-in in the 1600 block of McTaggart Drive.
A resident told police that someone had broken into his truck and his garage and stolen two dirt bikes.
While the officers were canvassing the area, they heard dirt bikes nearby. The officers followed the sound to McTaggart drive and Redbush Road and saw a 15-year-old on a dirt bike. The teen jumped off the bike and got into a waiting car.
The teen and an occupant of the car, Curtis Smiley II, 20, were taken into custody and charged with burglary and criminal damaging, according to police.
Police recovered the other stolen dirt bike at a home in the 1100 block of Yukon Avenue. A warrant was issued for a third person, Derek Van Pelt, 21, who police believe was also involved in the burglary.
The fourth robbery happened just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning at the Family Mini Mart in the 3100 block of Forrest Park Boulevard.
The store clerk told police a man followed her into the store when she opened the door. Once inside, the man produced a handgun, demanded money, and then fled the scene. The suspect was described as about 5 foot 8 inches tall.
The final robbery occurred on Sunday in the early afternoon at the Gold Valley store in the 2000 block of Brittain Road in Chaple Hill Mall. Click here for coverage of that robbery.
