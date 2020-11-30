Thief robs Chapel Hill Mall jewelry store manager at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed man robbed the manager of the Gold Valley jewelry store inside Chapel Hill Mall at gunpoint Sunday afternoon, Akron police said.
The manager told police the suspect entered the store around 1:15 p.m., pointed a gun at him and demanded jewelry.
After getting the jewelry, he left the mall and drove southbound on Brittain Road in a red, older model car.
According to police, the suspect is only described as a Black man, 16-20 years-old, with a light to medium complexion, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
