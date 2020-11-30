12 vehicles damaged in Mayfield Village car dealership fire

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 12 vehicles were damaged or destroyed in an early Monday morning fire in the parking lot of a car dealership, said Mayfield Village firefighters.
According to officials, several people called 911 around 2:50 a.m. to report hearing explosions and seeing flames from Deacon’s Chrysler in the 800 block of Som Center Road.
It took 30 minutes to put out the flames.
The cause is still under investigation and firefighters asked for the State Fire Marshal’s help.
Firefighters added there were no injuries.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.