Armed thief robs cashier at Maple Heights store

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An employee at Mike and Reggie’s Beverage Store was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon.
The clerk told Maple Heights police the robber entered the store in the 14000 block of Granger Road around 4:15 p.m.
He pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded cash.
After the clerk handed over some money, the suspect left the store and ran towards Beech Avenue.
There were no injuries.
He was wearing a blue disposable face mask, a blue North Face winter jacket and black shoes with white trim and red tips.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Maple Heights detectives at 216-587-9624 or e-mail them at Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com
