Arrest made in Canton double shooting of twin babies, 1 fatal

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man is now charged in the deadly shooting of a 1-year-old boy and the non-fatal shooting of his twin brother, according to the Canton Police Department.
Ace Lucas died after being shot while sleeping in his house on Claredon Avenue SW in July.
Canton police took Trejuan Johnson into custody Monday after he was indicted by the Stark County Grand Jury on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and having weapons under disability.
Ace and his twin brother Arcel were sleeping on the couch when they were hit by bullets fired into their home.
Ace was struck in the head.
Arcel was struck in the leg and recovered from his injuries.
Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said they remain committed to bringing all persons involved in this terrible crime to justice.
Anyone with information is urged to call Canton Police at 330-489-3144.
