119 deaths, an additional 9,030 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours; thousands of tests still under review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 6,548 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 430,093 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, but 19 News provided a video update with the latest data.
The 24-hour increase of 9,030 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
The Ohio Department of Health said thousands of test results are still under review. The actual total case number is expected to be much higher because a review usually confirms a positive coronavirus infection.
Additionally, 119 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 23,313 total cases and 437 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 27,449 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 4,729 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
