East Siders digging out after snow storm hits Cleveland suburbs hard

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in the eastern suburbs of Northeast Ohio had a tough time Tuesday morning digging out of the 6 to 12 inches of snow.
Some in the Beachwood and Shaker Heights area were stuck in their driveways.
People were seen trying their best to get to where they needed to go.
The East Side is known to get a lot of snow, but the residents in Beachwood say they are still not used to it.
“If you look outside it’s pretty self explanatory,” said one Beachwood local.
If you don’t have to be outside today officials are recommending you to stay home.
Places like Van Aken Market in Shaker Heights will be closing early at around 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.