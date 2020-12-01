Empty restaurant pictures pile up on social media as coronavirus continues to spread

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A depressing collection of empty restaurant photos is accumulating on Facebook.
Restaurant employees say they’re serving less and less tables as coronavirus numbers increase.
Some tell 19 News they’d rather have their businesses shut down than operate under the current restrictions.
If they were shut down, they could at least file for unemployment benefits.
Instead, they’re trudging through the snow this week to get to work, hoping for customers they know aren’t likely to come.
19 News obtained pictures inside La Pete’s in Independence, Riverfront Bar and Grill in Marietta, Horseshoe Bar in Bucyrus.
They’re all open but nearly empty.
Jami Roberts took a photo at Roosters Monday night, where she says she’s making less than a quarter of her normal wage.
“I literally made like 25 dollars,” she said.
Plus, she says she’s usually excited to see snow in the forecast.
“Normally, in snowstorms and thunderstorms, we get packed,” she said. “For some reason, it just brings the people in.”
However, she’s not holding out hope for that this week.
“Since COVID and everything,” she said.
Mario Santo Domingo is the head Chef at Wood and Wine in Avon. He’s also hoping to sustain.
“We’re open, but the state is telling people not to go out,” he said. “Right now, I am on salary, but it doesn’t mean that my job is secure.”
Governor Mike Dewine continues to shy away from the idea another shut down to slow the spread of coronavirus.
But, some restaurant employees wish he would mandate one because what little they’d draw from unemployment would be more than they’re making off these empty seats.
“We all say the same thing,” Roberts said. “Shut us back down if you are going to do this to us, or increase our pay somehow because we can’t survive.”
“At the end of the day, it’s a very uncertain time,” Santo Domingo said.
Wood and Wine closed Tuesday because of heavy snow.
“We just know that we’re not going to get any business,” Santo Domingo said.
After seeing a lull over the last few days, the restaurant also made the call Tuesday to only open back up Thursday through Saturday.
The question is, will there be enough people that come in then to make that worth it?
“You just really never know what’s going to happen now,” Santo Domingo said.
