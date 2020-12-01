FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter storm today with heavy snow and wind

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is to our northeast over Lake Ontario. It is forecast to move little throughout the day. Moisture from the storm continues to stream in. We have lake enhancement as well. These factors will contribute to a significant snow today that will have a high impact on travel. I’m looking at around 6 additional inches of snow downwind of Lake Erie. You will see higher snow amounts where squalls persist. A strong west wind is forecast to gust to 40 mph or higher at times. This will help to restrict visibility along with the heavy snow bands. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower to middle 30s. Lake effect snow tonight will add another trace to 3 inches of snow. It remains windy out of the west at 15-25 mph. Drier air builds in from west to east as the night wears on. This will end the snow overnight and the sky will begin to clear. Temperatures slip into the 20s where the clouds break up by early tomorrow.