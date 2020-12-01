Madison Correctional inmate’s family wants answers for brutal beating in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) -The mother of Cedric Lindsay is demanding answers, and she wants them now.
On Thanksgiving morning, while visiting her daughter in Washington, D.C., Sheila Foster said she heard the most horrifying news of her life, that her son was possibly on life support.
“A person who I didn’t know called me and said that my son was beaten real bad by six guards at the Madison Correctional Facility, and I better head down there right away,” Sheila Foster repeating what she heard on the phone.
Without any hesitation, she drove eight-plus hours just outside of Columbus, looking frantically for whatever hospital her son was in.
“Once I found my son, I discovered he had been in a coma from the beating he received. Praise God that by Thursday, he was recovering, but still, that’s not enough, and I want answers now. I know a cover-up is taking place, and I want answers,” stated a frustrated Foster.
Administrators at Madison Correctional did not respond to 19 News questions regarding the allegations or whether or not Cedric Lindsay’s injuries happened under their supervision.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.