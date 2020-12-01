Jarvis Landry is all of us: Cleveland Browns players react to Ohio’s 1st major snowfall (videos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several days in advance, the 19 First Alert Weather team has been warning Northeast Ohioans about the first major snowfall of the season.
Just because everyone should have known about the accumulation doesn’t mean we were ready for the struggle.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and several other Cleveland Browns players shared videos on social media of their reactions to the Tuesday snowfall.
Landry’s reaction says it all.
Fortunately, the Browns get out of Cleveland for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.