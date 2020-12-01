Lorain: Police seek man who attacked an elderly woman to steal her purse

Lorain: Police seek man who attacked an elderly woman to steal her purse
Police say a man attacked an elderly woman on Sunday. He knocked her to the ground, injuring her face, and stole her cell phone and purse. (Source: Lorain CSI: Crime Scene Identification)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | December 1, 2020 at 1:51 PM EST - Updated December 1 at 1:51 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly woman was knocked to the ground and robbed Sunday evening in Lorain, according to a police Facebook post.

The woman was attacked by a light skinned Black or Hispanic man, possibly in his 30s, wearing a mask, according to police.

Police say the man was waiting for the victim to exit a residence in the 1800 block of East 34th Street around 9:30 p.m.

He knocked the woman to the ground causing several facial injuries.

Then he stole her purse and cell phone.

A man attacked an elderly woman in Lorain on Sunday. He stole a purse - similar to this one - and her Iphone.
A man attacked an elderly woman in Lorain on Sunday. He stole a purse - similar to this one - and her Iphone. (Source: Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)

The cell phone was an Iphone7 with a picture of her granddaughter on the home screen. Her purse was a lilac pebble leather Coach Jes Tote.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Connell at 440-204-2174 or message the Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification page directly. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.