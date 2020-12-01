Lorain: Police seek man who attacked an elderly woman to steal her purse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly woman was knocked to the ground and robbed Sunday evening in Lorain, according to a police Facebook post.
The woman was attacked by a light skinned Black or Hispanic man, possibly in his 30s, wearing a mask, according to police.
Police say the man was waiting for the victim to exit a residence in the 1800 block of East 34th Street around 9:30 p.m.
He knocked the woman to the ground causing several facial injuries.
Then he stole her purse and cell phone.
The cell phone was an Iphone7 with a picture of her granddaughter on the home screen. Her purse was a lilac pebble leather Coach Jes Tote.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Connell at 440-204-2174 or message the Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification page directly. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
