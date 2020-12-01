Near west side of Cleveland hit hard by snow storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Relentless.
A December 1st snow storm came, and kept coming, just as billed and made life miserable for the people of the near west side neighborhoods, and left some people slipping as they tried to walk and spinning their wheels as they tried to drive.
Complaints were loud when it came to wondering where city snow plows were, especially on the side streets where at times, heavy snow had people digging out before they could even get onto the roads.
“I am mad, they knew this was coming, so they should have had the snow trucks out here, it’s our mayors fault,” said one man who said he had been stuck for 20 minutes after trying to drive down a neighborhood side street, “We knew about this coming a week ago, they said it was a snow storm coming, look at this, people are crashing, I just got stuck.”
But not everyone was so frustrated.
One Ohio City man was simply out taking a drive as his daughter wanted to see the neighborhood covered with snow.
“The roads are pretty messy, so we’re just taking it slow and going for a little ride, but I don’t see no plows out,” he said, “Less traffic for me, but if you got to go somewhere, it’s probably a little frustrating.”
We checked in with the city of Cleveland to get a handle on how their snow removal plan was going, but as of this publication had not heard back from them.
