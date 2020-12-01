Norfolk Southern train derails in Amherst

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers, a Norfolk Southern train derailed at SR 58 near Middle Ridge around 1:00 pm Tuesday.
Amherst Fire said there were no injuries or evacuations.
According to Norfolk Southern, personnel are on-site working to coordinate cleanup and recovery efforts.
The mixed-freight train was traveling east from Elkhart, Indiana, to Binghamton, New York, when the incident occurred. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
