Northeast Ohio counties declare snow emergencies

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio counties have declared snow emergencies because of today’s winter storm.
- Erie County (level 2)
- Huron County (level 1)
- Lorain County (level 1)
- Richland County (level 1)
- Sandusky County (level 1)
- Summit County (level 1)
- Wayne County (level 1)
Here’s what the emergency levels mean:
Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
- Roads may also be icy.
- Drive carefully.
Level 2 Snow Emergency
- Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
- Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.
- Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.
Level 3 Snow Emergency
- All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.
- No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.
- All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
