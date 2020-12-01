Northeast Ohio counties declare snow emergencies

Northeast Ohio counties declare snow emergencies
Northeast Ohio counties declare snow emergencies (Source: WOIO)
By Steph Krane | December 1, 2020 at 7:19 AM EST - Updated December 1 at 7:39 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio counties have declared snow emergencies because of today’s winter storm.

  • Erie County (level 2)
  • Huron County (level 1)
  • Lorain County (level 1)
  • Richland County (level 1)
  • Sandusky County (level 1)
  • Summit County (level 1)
  • Wayne County (level 1)

Here’s what the emergency levels mean:

Level 1 Snow Emergency

  • Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
  • Roads may also be icy.
  • Drive carefully.

Level 2 Snow Emergency

  • Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
  • Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.
  • Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Level 3 Snow Emergency

  • All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.
  • No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.
  • All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.