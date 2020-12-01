Painesville police looking for missing 19-year-old

Aaron M. Larkin, 19, is missing from Painesville, Ohio. Police want to check on his welfare. (Source: Painesville Police Department)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | December 1, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST - Updated December 1 at 3:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Painesville are asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old man they say hasn’t been seen since November 25.

Police are hoping the public will help them contact Aaron M. Larkin - who may be driving a 2017 Gray Honda Civic license plate JCK5315, according to a police Facebook post.

Larkin is 6 foot 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. Police hope to check on his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 440-392-5839 or 440-392-5840.

