Painesville police looking for missing 19-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Painesville are asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old man they say hasn’t been seen since November 25.
Police are hoping the public will help them contact Aaron M. Larkin - who may be driving a 2017 Gray Honda Civic license plate JCK5315, according to a police Facebook post.
Larkin is 6 foot 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. Police hope to check on his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 440-392-5839 or 440-392-5840.
