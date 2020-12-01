Seven Hills among suburbs slammed by Northeast Ohio’s first winter storm of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By the time most people woke up in Seven Hills on Tuesday morning, they looked out out their windows to see what was for a time, the highest reported snowfall in Northeast Ohio.
“I’d say it’s a badge of honor. It’s not an annoyance. [We] knew it was coming,” said John Marusa.
Seven Hills had registered 8.6 inches of snow this morning, according to data from the National Weather Service.
There has not been a snow total update for Seven Hills since early Tuesday morning.
The total accumulation for the area is certain to rise, as snow continued falling for several hours.
“It is heavy! Take your time,” Marusa said after clearing his driveway. “One step at a time. Small steps.”
In some parts of the city, drifts had grown to nearly two feet.
City plows have made several passes throughout the community in an attempt to keep roads clear, but with steady snowfall the roads are quickly covered with fresh coats of snow.
