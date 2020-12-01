State Fire Marshal rules Mayfield Village car dealership fire was ‘not criminal’

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal said there is nothing suspicious about the cause of the fire at a car dealership early Monday.
12 vehicles were damaged or destroyed at Deacon’s Chrysler in the 800 block of Som Center Road.
According to the Ohio State Fire Marshal, the fire started in the engine compartment of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara.
Multiple people called 911 around 2:50 a.m. Monday after hearing explosions coming from the dealership.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they said it took about 30 minutes to put out the flames.
Firefighters added there were no injuries.
