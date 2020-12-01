State Fire Marshal rules Mayfield Village car dealership fire was ‘not criminal’

By Julia Tullos | December 1, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST - Updated December 1 at 2:30 PM

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal said there is nothing suspicious about the cause of the fire at a car dealership early Monday.

12 vehicles were damaged or destroyed at Deacon’s Chrysler in the 800 block of Som Center Road.

According to the Ohio State Fire Marshal, the fire started in the engine compartment of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara.

Vehicles damaged at Mayfield Village car dealership.
Vehicles damaged at Mayfield Village car dealership. (Source: WOIO)

Multiple people called 911 around 2:50 a.m. Monday after hearing explosions coming from the dealership.

12 vehicles damaged by fire on Nov. 30, 2020.
12 vehicles damaged by fire on Nov. 30, 2020. (Source: WOIO)

When firefighters arrived on scene, they said it took about 30 minutes to put out the flames.

Firefighters added there were no injuries.

