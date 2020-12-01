37-year-old woman dies in 2 car crash in Wayne County

By Julia Tullos | December 1, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST - Updated December 1 at 12:31 PM

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Shreve, OH woman died Tuesday morning after losing control of her car and getting struck by a second vehicle.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Tabatha Dye was north on State Route 3 in Clinton Township, when she traveled into the southbound lanes and was hit by a southbound Chevrolet Trax.

Dye was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Trax, Samantha Penko, 23, of Mt. Vernon, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Wooster Community Hospital.

Troopers said both women were wearing seatbelts and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

This is the tenth fatal crash in Wayne County in 2020.

