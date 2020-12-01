Former corrections officer who ran drug trafficking ring inside Cuyahoga County Jail gets 2 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former corrections officer convicted of running a drug trafficking ring inside the Cuyahoga County Jail was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.
Stephen Thomas will start serving his sentence on Friday.
Thomas pleaded guilty in November to two counts of bribery, one count of theft in office and one count of illegal conveyance of a telecommunications device into a specific government facility.
Thomas and another former corrections officer, Marvella Sullivan, were first indicted in August of 2019 and then indicted on additional charges in July 2020 for bringing illegal drugs and other contraband into the jail.
Sullivan and Thomas resigned in 2019.
Sullivan pleaded guilty in July to attempted bribery and trafficking. She will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Sullivan and Thomas served as couriers under the direction of two Heartless Felons gang member inmates, Lamar Speights and Alexander Foster.
Speights and Foster have also both pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office handled the investigation with the assistance of the FBI, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Cleveland police.
