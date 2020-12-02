Update: North Royalton Police cite man they say boosted case of football trading cards from Dollar Tree

NORTH ROYALTON POLICE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Royalton Police have identified and cited the man they say shoplifted a case of football trading cards from Dollar Tree.
The man was identified by the shoes he wore when he returned to the store a couple of days later, according to a police department Facebook post.
The football cards were returned.
Police said the incident happened on Nov. 24.
The following surveillance photo of the suspect was shared by North Royalton Police:
