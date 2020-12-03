Cleveland Clinic postpones certain nonessential surgeries until January to reserve hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the highest volume of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the Cleveland Clinic announced on Thursday plans to delay certain nonessential surgeries for nearly a month.
As of Dec. 3, the Cleveland Clinic said 684 Ohio coronavirus patients were hospitalized with 150 of them in intensive care units.
As a result of the record-high figures, nonessential inpatient surgeries requiring a hospital or ICU bed at Ohio locations schedule between Dec. 7 and Jan. 2, 2021 will be postponed.
Essential and urgent inpatient procedures, including heart, cancer, and pediatric surgeries, can continue as scheduled.
A staggering 36% of Ohio Cleveland Clinic patients with symptoms are testing positive for COVID-19, the hospital system announced on Thursday.
The hospital system will reevaluate schedule surgical cases as the pandemic continues and postpone more if necessary.
