Cleveland Clinic postpones certain nonessential surgeries until January to reserve hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

By Chris Anderson | December 3, 2020 at 9:57 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 8:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the highest volume of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the Cleveland Clinic announced on Thursday plans to delay certain nonessential surgeries for nearly a month.

As of Dec. 3, the Cleveland Clinic said 684 Ohio coronavirus patients were hospitalized with 150 of them in intensive care units.

As a result of the record-high figures, nonessential inpatient surgeries requiring a hospital or ICU bed at Ohio locations schedule between Dec. 7 and Jan. 2, 2021 will be postponed.

“With these steps, we are proactively making more beds available to accommodate what we anticipate will be a continued increase in COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization.”

Essential and urgent inpatient procedures, including heart, cancer, and pediatric surgeries, can continue as scheduled.

A staggering 36% of Ohio Cleveland Clinic patients with symptoms are testing positive for COVID-19, the hospital system announced on Thursday.

The hospital system will reevaluate schedule surgical cases as the pandemic continues and postpone more if necessary.

