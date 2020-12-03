Cleveland police chief: Strategic decision made during May protests is ‘a mistake we’ll never make again’ (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police relied, to some degree, on the city’s recent past non-violent protest history, as they put together a plan, to handle planned protests in the city in support of social justice.
Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams said, during planning, police made a strategic mistake in not leaving themselves a bit more nimble to handle problems that may have popped up in other areas of the city.
Which, is exactly what happened when peaceful protests, turned violent and dangerous and ultimately very expensive.
“One of the the mistakes we made as a division was the staging of assets, police personnel, not just around the Justice Center and Lakeside itself but in different places downtown in the event that things became mobile which they did,” Williams said, “That was a mistake on our part, that’s a mistake we’ll never make again.”
The damage to property is estimated to be well over $3 million and the lost revenue for downtown businesses is at least equal to that and growing.
Unfortunately the riots, coupled with the pandemic has crippled the city center, crippled to a level that still cannot be assessed.
But, even with a better strategic plan, chief Williams, was clear, even if every officer employed by the city was on the job, it would not have been enough to completely shut down the riots.
“Had we had all those officers in place, would the damage have been less, yes, I am sure it would have been,” Williams said, “Would there have been no damage or no need to use munitions or less lethal force to stop people from attacking officers and destroying property, no I am not saying that.”
Close to 100 people were arrested for assaulting officers, destruction of property and looting.
In a detailed report called an “After Action Plan,” Chief Williams and city leaders examined all that happened during the May 30th protests that began peacefully and then turned violent. Protesters wanted to take a stand in the name of George Floyd.
The Chief says by looking at the “After Action Plan” they have learned how to plan better for future protests that may have the potential to turn violent. Chief Williams says they realize that all of their officers including those on patrol need access to gas masks, and training is needed in some areas including training with partner agencies like the Cleveland Fire Department and Emergency Management on crowd control.
Nearly 900 police officers and other city personnel were needed for the protest, more than 3,025 hours of overtime was paid out, and that’s included in the overall pay for the day of $149,256.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.