Eastlake Police search for missing 28-year-old woman

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake Police are asking the community to help find 28-year-old Courtney Kinkoph.
Kinkoph was described as 5′5″ tall, 120 pounds, with green eyes, dyed black hair, and has three circle tattoos on both sides of her face.
Police said she was last seen on foot “very early” Thursday morning near Vine Street wearing black leggings and the same black leather jacket in the photo.
Call EPD at 440-951-1400 and press 5 for dispatch if you see her or know where she may be.
