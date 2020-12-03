Family of 19-year-old killed in CMHA Police shooting demand release of surveillance video

“At this time, the fatal shooting that took place on November 13, 2020, involving a CMHA Police Officer remains under investigation by the Cleveland Division of Police. They are in possession of the Network Video Recorder (NVR) for cameras in the area of the shooting, which is itself evidence in the investigation. CMHA recognizes the need for transparency throughout this process, and we remain committed to fully cooperate with investigators to discover the facts of that evening,” wrote CMHA Chief of Police Andres Gonzalez.