Family of 19-year-old killed in CMHA Police shooting demand release of surveillance video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For three weeks, the family of a man killed by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer has been waiting and begging authorities to release any video surveillance evidence they may have that shows how 19-year-old Arthur Keith died.
Thursday morning, the family and their attorney, Stanley Jackson of the Cochran Firm, held a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club on East 59th Street in Cleveland.
Shantarita Hawkins, Keith’s sister, said the way her brother died was not right.
“My brother may have done what he did in this life, but he didn’t deserve this,” she said during the press conference. “To be shot where he was born and raised...”
The family is grieving their loss, but they are also becoming increasingly frustrated with the City of Cleveland’s decision not to release surveillance videos of the night Keith died.
CMHA released a statement late Thursday explaining that the video evidence is in the hands of Cleveland officials.
“At this time, the fatal shooting that took place on November 13, 2020, involving a CMHA Police Officer remains under investigation by the Cleveland Division of Police. They are in possession of the Network Video Recorder (NVR) for cameras in the area of the shooting, which is itself evidence in the investigation. CMHA recognizes the need for transparency throughout this process, and we remain committed to fully cooperate with investigators to discover the facts of that evening,” wrote CMHA Chief of Police Andres Gonzalez.
During the press conference, the family’s attorney released the name of the CMHA police officer who fired the shot that killed Arthur Keith at the King Kennedy housing complex as witnesses say he was running away.
“The officer’s name is James Griffiths, badge 89,” said Jackson.
Jackson also introduced a man who said he witnessed what happened to Keith the CMHA housing complex.
“The police officer who shot pointed inside the car …and he opened up the passenger door and he said freeze, like freeze,” said Jahr Melton during the press conference. “Arthur tried to get out of the car, he tried to run, and that’s when you heard five gunshots.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.