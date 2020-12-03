Gov. DeWine says 98,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Ohio, more information to come Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While the numbers in Ohio are skyrocketing, a positive sign of hope is weeks away.
During his bi-weekly news briefing on Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will receive 98,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the first week’s shipment, sometime in mid-December.
The Pfizer vaccine has not been approved in the U.S., only in the U.K. The Food and Drug Administration will meet in an emergency conference to make that determination on Dec. 10.
DeWine gave limited details on how that vaccine will be distributed in Ohio.
“What we plan on doing is those 98,000 plus would go out just as quickly and safely as we can get them out,” said DeWine.
There are still lingering questions on how many patients will receive the vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine calls for two vaccinations; however, the state will not hold back half of the doses.
DeWine did say it will be administered to as many Ohioans as possible.
“We should not look at it as we’re going to put half of that in people’s arms... and then hold those other ones. We’re going to go with those 98... and as quickly as we can.”
Governor DeWine was also asked about whether the 98,000 doses will be consistent throughout the week.
“You’re not going to know those numbers until that week. And you’re going to be told on certain days...’ here are the numbers, here’s what’s coming’ and you go from there.”
Despite the uncertainly, DeWine said the vaccines will be distributed responsibly.
“These are precious, and we want to use them quickly, but we also want to use them correctly.”
Governor DeWine will release detailed information on vaccine distribution and priorities in a special Friday news briefing at 2 p.m.
