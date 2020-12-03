Man wanted by Cleveland Police for breaking plexiglass partition in laundromat, causing manager to need 15 stitches on face

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First, police said he walked into a laundromat, picked up a man, told him he loves him, and set him down.
Then, he reportedly banged on the plexiglass partition separating him from the manager, causing it to shatter and cut the manager so badly, he needed 15 stitches under his nose.
This was the telling of events in the report from the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.
Police said the felonious assault happened at the Wash-N-Dry laundromat at 3703 Denison Avenue at 2 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Now, investigators are asking for help identifying the suspect.
Call Detective Demas at 216-623-2715 if you recognize him.
