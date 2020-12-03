NASA: Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid

FILE - This Sept. 20, 1966 photo provided by the San Diego Air and Space Museum shows an Atlas Centaur 7 rocket on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral, Fla. A mysterious object temporarily orbiting Earth is the Centaur upper stage of this 54-year-old rocket, not an asteroid after all, astronomers confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Observations by a telescope in Hawaii clinched its identity, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. (Source: Convair/General Dynamics Astronautics Atlas Negative Collection/San Diego Air and Space Museum via AP/San Diego Air and Space Museum)