Northeast Ohio first responders turning away donated baked goods during the holidays due to pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If one of your holiday traditions is to bake treats for first responders, you may need to adjust how you celebrate the season of giving.
Multiple police and sheriff’s offices in Northeast Ohio are unable to accept any baked goods this year due to COVID-19.
Instead, the first responders are asking residents to consider donating to a local food bank instead.
Two of those departments turning away homemade sweet treats are the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Twinsburg Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.