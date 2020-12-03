Northeast Ohio weather: Snow showers return for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a blustery day, we expect winds to stay up through the night and into the day tomorrow.
Expect sustained winds from the southwest tonight and tomorrow at 10 to 20 mph.
It will be dry and quiet this evening, with partly cloudy skies and no falling snow.
We will stay dry through the day tomorrow.
Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday.
Highs will top out in the low 40s.
Unfortunately, that will be our warmest day until the middle of next week.
We’re going to turn a bit colder for the weekend, with highs only in the mid 30s from Saturday through next Tuesday.
Brr!
Do we have any more snow headed our way?
As a matter of fact, we do!
We’re forecasting hit or miss light snow showers tomorrow night, mainly on the East Side.
We’ll see a few additional light rain and snow showers throughout the weekend, although they won’t be constant.
Accumulation will be very light.
