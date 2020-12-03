Oberlin patrolman loses sledding race to kids; spreads joy during difficult year (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was after hours. The Parsons Reservoir in Oberlin, Ohio was technically closed.
The police officers could have told the small group of kids and their parents, who were sledding after the first big snowstorm of the year, to head home.
Instead, Patrolman Nilges challenged the kids to a race down the hill, according to an Oberlin police Facebook post.
He lost. And he wiped out hard at the bottom of the hill. But the race was a little bit of joy in the midst of a rough year.
Check out the video here:
