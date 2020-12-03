Woman wanted by Mentor-on-the-Lake Police for buying gift cards with $600 in fake movie money at Walgreens

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake Police has a warning for all stores after a woman bought gift cards with six $100 fake motion picture bills: “please advise your cashiers to verify any large bills that they receive.”
Now police are searching for the woman responsible for the crime that happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 28.
Police said she was about 5′5″ tall, weighed approximately 120 pounds, and looked to be between the ages of 20 to 30.
Her hair was reportedly in a ponytail or bun which made her hair appear short.
MOTLPD shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect:
Call Sgt. Scott Daubenmire if you can identify the suspect or have any other information on this incident.
