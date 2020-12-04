Akron man ejected from car amid crash in Green

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Akron man is hospitalized after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a car crash on Thursday afternoon in Green.
Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 5:10 p.m. on I-77 near the Arlington South Street exit, which led to a closure of I-77 south until around 8 p.m.
The victim was driving a Ford Fusion when he ran off the left side of the road, struck the median barrier and rolled several times, authorities said.
The victim was ejected from the car amid the crash, according to a release.
Excessive speed and impairment are suspected factors in the crash, authorities said.
The victim was not wearing his seatbelt, police said.
Green Fire Department took the victim to Akron City Hospital following the accident.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Metro Crash Response Team continue investigating.
